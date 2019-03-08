Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Andujar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel M. Andujar Jr.


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angel M. Andujar Jr. Obituary
Angel M. Andujar Jr.

Vineland - Angel M. Andujar Jr., 38, of Vineland NJ, was called home by our Lord, Sunday March 3, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Born and living in Vineland NJ most of his life, he was the son of Helen (Andujar) and Don Bennett, and Angel M. Andujar Sr.

He attended the Vineland school system and graduated from Vineland Senior High School in 1999. He loved spending time with family and friends. Angel enjoyed all sports, and was a die-hard Phillies and Eagles fan. Angel was a career cook, and enjoyed cooking for his family and friends, recently working venues such as the Breeders Cup at Churchill Downs.

Angel is survived by his parents, Helen and Donald Bennett and Angel M. (Brenda) Andujar Sr. (father); step-siblings, Heather Morrow and Brandon Marrow; aunts, Hazel (Robert) Pizarro, 'Isaida Andujar, Mercedes (Nelson) Ost-Cotto, Elizabeth Andujar and Carmen (Luis F.) Amberths; uncles, Harry (Abby) Padua, Luis E. (Christian) Reyes, Florida and Leon (Liz) Bennett, Enrique Andujar and Esteban Andujar Jr; paternal grandmother, Carmen Chanza (New York).

He was predeceased by his maternal grandmother; Ana Prieto Ambert, maternal grandfather; Alcides Padua; paternal grandfather, Esteban Andujar.

Family and friends will be received on Sunday evening, March 10, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Monday morning, March 11, 2019 from 10am to 11am, followed by a funeral service at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Angel will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
