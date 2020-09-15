Angel M. Langston
Millville - Angel M. Langston, fondly known as Angie, 55, of Millville passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Bridgeton to David and Mary Moore Johnson, she was the wife of Tyrome C. Langston. Angel had lived in Millville for the past year and prior to that she had resided in Vineland most of her life.
She had been employed as a Certified Nurses Aide at Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland and an assistant at the Cumberland County Family Shelter where she monitored residents, distributed food and offered words of encouragement. Angel had attended Vineland High School and earned her CNA training from Cumberland County Vo-Tech Center. She also volunteered her time at the Spirit and Truth Ministries Soup Kitchen and Clothes Closet. She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Angel's loved ones described her as a loving person who cherished helping others. She deeply loved her family more than anything. She was also known to profess her faith to anyone who would listen and Proverbs chapter 3, 5 and 6 were her favorite verses.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her three children, Tyrome C. Langston, Jr. (Christine) of Bridgeton, Morris A. Langston, Sr. (Cynthia) of Vineland and Idney M. Langston of Millville; eight grandchildren, Isaiah Langston, Brayden Langston, Bryson Langston, Kiley Langston, Chloe Langston, Morris A. Langston, Jr., Jeremih Langston and Ezekiel Langston; three sisters, Carolyn Johnson, Gladys Smallwood and Janelle Johnson; two brothers, Lester Johnson and Monty Johnson; two brothers-in-law, William Langston, Jr. and Maurice Langston and many other family members. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Wadena "Deenie" Langston.
A public visitation will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Saturday, September 19th from 9 AM to 10:30 AM. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family followed by interment at Haleyville Methodist Cemetery in Commercial Township. Due to current regulations associated with the Covid-19 healthcare situation, we are limited to 50 people within the funeral home at a time and the understanding and cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.