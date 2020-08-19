Angel Mario Bermudez
Vineland - Angel Mario Bermudez, 73 of Vineland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, he was a longtime resident of Vineland.
Mario enjoyed fishing, watching the Philadelphia Phillies and horse racing. Most of all, he loved being with his daughters, grandchildren and his fur grandbabies.
He is predeceased by his father, Benjamin Bermudez, Sr.; his sister, Margarita Rivera; his nephew, Hector Mercado and step-father, Efrain Rivera.
Mario is survived by his 2 daughters, Joanne Burgos (Julio) and Janet Perez (Haile) all of Millville; 2 grandchildren, Jailene Burgos of N.Y. and Analisa Perez of Millville; his mother, Antonia (Salva) Rivera; 4 brothers, Jose Bermudez, Benjamin Bermudez, Jr., Luis A. Bermudez and Rene Bermudez; 5 sisters, Irma Bermudez, Migdalia Mercado, Madelyn Salva, Doris Bermudez and Edith Santiago.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, followed by funeral services at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.