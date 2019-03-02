|
Angela L. Schramm
Nampa, ID - Angela L Schramm (nee: Lewis), resident of Nampa, ID passed away on 02/27/2019 in Boise, ID at the age of 60 years.
She was born 05/19/1958 in Vineland, NJ and last residence was Nampa, ID. Angie worked at Keebler Cookies, Storm Products, and TSA Homeland Security. She attended Vineland High School.
Angela was a strong and brave woman. She always brought laughter wherever she went. She embraced life. Enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved her grandchildren and family. She still owned her 1st car, a 1967 Camaro. She liked to quilt and sew. She will be missed by: husband: Thomas Schramm, daughter: Anna Clements (Tyler), grandchildren: Joshua Rausch, Jennifer & William Clements, her sister: Grace Malone, brother: Charles Lewis, nieces: Jennifer Mackafee, Kristen Malone, JoAnna Lewallen, nephew: Charles Lewis, many lifelong friends and many others.
She was preceded in death by: parents: Charles & Anna Lewis sons: Luke Schramm, Daniel Schramm.
The memorial service will be held on 03/02/2019 at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, ID.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019