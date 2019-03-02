Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Schramm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela L. Schramm


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela L. Schramm Obituary
Angela L. Schramm

Nampa, ID - Angela L Schramm (nee: Lewis), resident of Nampa, ID passed away on 02/27/2019 in Boise, ID at the age of 60 years.

She was born 05/19/1958 in Vineland, NJ and last residence was Nampa, ID. Angie worked at Keebler Cookies, Storm Products, and TSA Homeland Security. She attended Vineland High School.

Angela was a strong and brave woman. She always brought laughter wherever she went. She embraced life. Enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved her grandchildren and family. She still owned her 1st car, a 1967 Camaro. She liked to quilt and sew. She will be missed by: husband: Thomas Schramm, daughter: Anna Clements (Tyler), grandchildren: Joshua Rausch, Jennifer & William Clements, her sister: Grace Malone, brother: Charles Lewis, nieces: Jennifer Mackafee, Kristen Malone, JoAnna Lewallen, nephew: Charles Lewis, many lifelong friends and many others.

She was preceded in death by: parents: Charles & Anna Lewis sons: Luke Schramm, Daniel Schramm.

The memorial service will be held on 03/02/2019 at Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, ID.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.