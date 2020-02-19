|
Angelica "Angie" Maria (Santiago) Cruz
Camden - Angelica "Angie" Maria (Santiago) Cruz, 45, of Camden, NJ unexpectedly went home on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut to Heriberto Santiago Sr and Luz Miriam Mercado.
Angie enjoyed cooking, music, the outdoors and spending time with her children.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Milagros Acosta and grandfather, Gumercindo Acosta.
Angie is survived by her husband, Juan Cruz Jr and four beautiful children, Chad Santiago, Emilee-Ann Vo, Binh Vo 2nd, and Jaliyah Cruz; grandchildren, Isabel Santiago, Anthony Hunt, Sayyora Vo, Binh Vo 3rd and Xavier Santiago; her siblings, Maria Santiago, Heriberto Santiago Jr, Luis Santiago, Angel Santiago and Carlos Santiago.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm with services administered by Pastor Jeremias Bermudez starting at 4:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave Vineland, NJ 08361. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020