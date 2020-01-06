|
|
Angelina Montresor
Vineland - Angelina Montresor, 91, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on January 5, 2020. Angelina was born in Richland, NJ in 1928 to the late Maria and Pasquale Napoli. She graduated from Vineland High School in 1949. She dedicated her life to her family. Angelina was always ready to join them in any activities and took frequent trips with her husband after their retirement. She had a love for baking and cooking and could nearly always be found in the kitchen. She also enjoyed tending flowers and gardening and for many years worked tirelessly at cooking and preserving the produce she and her husband grew in their bountiful garden. In 1952, she joined the North Italy Society Ladies Auxiliary as a trustee, where she served for a number of years. In 1995, she retired after 17 years of service from the Vineland Board of Education where she was employed in the food service department at Dane Barse School. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Louis Montresor, whom she married on November 25, 1950 during a hurricane. She is also predeceased by her brother, Anthony F. Napoli, M.D. She is survived by her daughter, Marie Bartel of Vineland, NJ; son Louis D. Montresor (Barbara) of Havertown, PA; son Steven Montresor (Frances) of Mechanicsburg, PA; five grandchildren, Kimberly Ackerman (Henry), Matthew Kelly-Montresor, Angelica Montresor, Kevin Montresor, and Isabella Montresor; three great grandchildren, Francois Hricak, Korin Hricak and Dante Montresor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Church visitation will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 8:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Angelina may be made to: - South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 or at https://www.alz.org/delval. To send online condolences please visit our website at WWW. RONEFUNERALSERVICE.COM
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020