Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Road
Vineland, NJ
Liturgy
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-St. Isidores Church
1655 Magnolia Road
Vineland, NJ
Angeline Andreacchio Obituary
Angeline Andreacchio

Vineland - Angeline Andreacchio, 76, of Vineland passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 peacefully at home. She was born in Camden to the late Fred and Catherine (Amadeo) Cinque. Angeline attended St. Mary's Catholic School in Williamstown and graduated from Williamstown High School Class of 1961. She married Robert Andreacchio in 1964, just celebrating 55 years on April 4, 2019. She worked as an inserter at Halco Mailing Room. Angeline was an active parishioner at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish. She enjoyed staying at Bed and Breakfasts in Maryland and Cape May. Most of all, she loved cooking and family gatherings.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert Andreacchio, sons Robert Andreacchio, Jr and his wife Laurie, Thomas Andreacchio, grandchildren Chiara and Dante, loving sister Rosalie and husband John and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends will be received on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 AM at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish-St. Isidores Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Angeline's name can be made to the church.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
