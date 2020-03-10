Services
Angelo Luciano Obituary
Angelo Luciano

Vineland - Angelo D. Luciano Jr., 74, of Vineland New Jersey, passed away in the morning of March 9, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland. In failing health for many years he will be remembered fondly by his wife Marjorie for the years they spent on Long Beach Island with Angelo sailing on his sailboat "Sundance" daily. Angelo had a great love for all animals. From "Texas Tommy" his father's horse he loved as a child to his beloved sidekick dog 'Kidd Vicious", and many cats. Survived by his loving wife Marjorie (Errickson) Luciano of 41 years, he also leaves behind their sons Rock B. Luciano (Kelly Walsh) of Millville and son Thatcher T. Luciano of Vineland. Angelo was predeceased by his father Angelo Luciano Sr, his mother Anna Marie Girone and brother John Girone. A private memorial service will be held on Long Beach Island for his immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. For those who wish and for his love of Animals, memorial donations may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 122 N Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
