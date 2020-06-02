Angelo Manuel Cardona, Sr.
Angelo Manuel Cardona, Sr., 82, passed away on May 26, 2020 at his residence in Ocklawaha, FL. He was born on February 19, 1938 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. He spent his younger years of his life in Puerto Rico and later settled in Vineland, NJ. He had a passion for handywork and was self-employed as a carpenter.
Angelo is survived by his three children, Nancy Edwards, Miguel Cardona, and Angel Cardona Jr.; grandchildren, Crystal Williams, Philip Childs Jr., Estrella Strahan, and Pierre Vargas, Jr.; great grandchildren, Xavier, Destiny, Robert, Desiree, Xander, Ximen, Anaé, Anaiah, and Amiyalynn; siblings, Sylvia Cardona-Hawkins, Ralph Cardona, George Aragonés, Priscilla Jordan, and Lillian Aragonés; aunt, Georgina Colón and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Santa Colón; his father, Jesus Cotto Cardona; maternal grandparents, Petra Colón Oyola and Melanio Colón; wife, Mary Cardona; daughter, Rosemarie Cardona; siblings, Blanca Perez and Martha Aragonés.
He will always be remembered as a hardworking man, with an infectious smile and a loving sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by all that came into contact with him.
Funeral services and burial will be private for the family only. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.