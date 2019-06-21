|
|
Anissa J. Stone
vineland - Anissa J. Stone, 51, of Vineland passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home. She was born in Vineland and graduated from Vineland High School Class of 1986. Anissa worked as a bartender and server at the Oak Tavern and Five Points for several years. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Steven Urso, Michael Urso and his wife Tiffany, grandchildren Gavin and Riley, father Leonard Malik, Sr, brother Leonard Malik,Jr and his wife Pam, nephew Craig Malik Jr. Anissa was predeceased by her husband John Stone in 2016, mother Linda Malik in 2003 and brother Craig Malik, Sr. in 2017.
Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, June 23 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360. A funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Interment is private. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the SJRAS, 1244 N Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 21, 2019