Vineland - Anita Marie (Testa) Raymond, 95, lifelong resident of Vineland. She was born to the late Libero and Rita (DiTeodoro) Testa. Anita worked at Bell Telephone for a number of years and also worked for Calio Janitorial Services for 15 years. She was an avid gardener and loved to crochet. She was very proud of her Seashell and Hummel Collections. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Galli (Angelo); son, Mark Raymond (Becky); daughter, Joyce DeMatte (Robbie); grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Galli (Elana), Alyssa Raymond (fiancé Matthew); Alexa Raymond and Lia Raymond; great-granddaughter, Ava Galli and her brother, Alfred Testa; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Along with her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Rita Lamcken and Angelina Landis and brother, Albert Testa. A church visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21st from 9:45am to 10:45am followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. At the families request in lieu of flowers that donations in memory of Anita be made to: Angelic Palliative Care, 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232 or Children's Hospital Foundation, 34th Street & Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019