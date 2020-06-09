Ann Badino
Vineland - Ann Badino, age 101, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Center shortly after being diagnosed with Coronavirus. Ann, "Annie," and her much preferred, "Grannie Annie," was the matriarch of a loving family, an endless source of love and encouragement, a compassionate friend and happy consumer of good stiff Manhattans (straight up!) whenever available. Ann is predeceased by her husband and dance partner of 45 years, Marc Badino, whom she worked alongside for many years at the restaurant/bars they owned on Long Island. She later worked as a bank teller and assistant branch manager, doing math in her head faster than any adding machine at her disposal. She retired at the age of 78 and took on full time "Grannie Annie" duties shortly thereafter, serving as an eager reader of Dr. Seuss books, a little league superfan, and even as "Agent HOV," the extra rider needed to get across the GW Bridge during morning rush hours for school drop-off purposes. While a life-long adherent to the philosophy that every well-dressed lady is duty-bound to wear the right matching shoes (ideally high heels) and handbag, later in life she ultimately conceded to a pair of rickety hips that restricted her to a wheelchair, which she propelled with her feet ala Fred Flintstone. Undaunted, she was still quick to smile, eager to hug, and always ready to share a chocolate dessert. Ann is also predeceased by her loving brothers, Joseph Accetta of Queens Village, NY and Dr. Goffredo Accetta of Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Montresor (Louis) of Havertown, PA; grandson Kevin N. Montresor of Havertown, PA and step-grandson Matthew Kelly-Montresor of Washington, D.C., and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private burial followed by a virtual celebration of Ann's life at a later date. The family welcomes donations in Ann's memory to Tim Tebow's Night-to-Shine. Ann so deeply loved children, so enjoyed the opportunity to dress up and spend a night "out on the town," and she loved her NY Mets. (As of this writing, Tebow still appears on the Mets' roster). ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.