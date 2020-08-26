1/1
Ann M. Lynch Camp
Ann M. Lynch Camp

Port Elizabeth - ANN M. LYNCH CAMP ("ANNIE") 49, passed away suddenly on August 19, 2020. She was born in Millville, NJ on September 17, 1970. Ann resided in Maurice River Township for most of her life. She enjoyed cooking, putting puzzles together, and watching her favorite TV shows while spending time with her cat Zoey.

She is survived by her mother Marie, son Carl Jr., daughter Taylor and brother Kenny, Jr.. She was predeceased by her father Kenneth Sr., and her companion of 12 years Bill.

A memorial service will be held at Good Sports Gunning Club 53 Union Rd. Millville, NJ 08332 on September 11, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
2507 High Street
Port Norris, NJ 08349
(856) 785-1100
