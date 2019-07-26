Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Ann Marie Beckwith


1921 - 2019
Ann Marie Beckwith Obituary
Ann Marie Beckwith

Vineland - Ann Marie (Sansalone) Beckwith, 97, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019 at The Spring Oak Assisted Living in Vineland. She was born in Vineland to the late Fred and Rose Sansalone and raised in Malaga until her early 20's. She worked alongside of her family on the family farm. She later owned and operated Beauty Centre Salon in Vineland where she enjoyed being with her customers. Ann Marie was a real people person. She was an avid gardener who loved tending to her flowers and creating beautiful outdoor landscapes. She is survived by her daughter, Lois A. Izzo (Tony); two grandchildren, Cheryl Nicholson- Riggins (Steve) and Joseph Nicholson Jr.; one great-grandson, Joey Nicholson; sisters, Mildred D'Ottavio and Jean Ivins and her brother, William Sansalone. Along with her parents Ann Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Dominic Sansalone and her sisters, Mary Schiavone and Frances Gleason. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 26, 2019
