Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Parish of All Saints
Buck and Depot Streets
Millville, NJ
Anna E. Nenstiel Obituary
Anna E. Nenstiel

Pompano Beach, FL - Anna E. Nenstiel, age 99 of Pompano Beach, FL passed away Sunday morning, March 10, 2019 at The Woodlands at John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, FL.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA to the late Harry and Margaret (Connors) Nenstiel, she attended St. Phillip Neri Catholic Grammar School and graduated form Hallahan High School.

In 1945 Anna enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. and was stationed in Washington, D.C.

Following the war, she moved to Miami, FL and worked for First Federal Savings and Loan Association until her retirement.

Anna was a big fan of Frank Sinatra, and loved traveling with her late sister Harriet. While living in Miami, she and Harriet were extremely active with the Legion of Mary.

Anna is survived by two nephews, John Warren and wife Rita of Ocean City, and George Warren and wife Pamela of Newfield; four grand nieces; one grand nephew; seven great grand nieces; and three great grand nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Gerald, George, Margaret Warren (husband George), Florence Rehrer (husband Edward), and Harriet Nenstiel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in The Parish of All Saints, Buck and Depot Streets, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Anna Nenstiel may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 15, 2019
