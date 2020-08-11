Anna E. Rojas
Vineland - Anna E. Rojas, 74, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday morning August 11, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence, Vineland, NJ. Anna was born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, raised in Brooklyn, NY and migrated to Vineland, NJ in the 60's where she remained a longtime resident.
Before retiring with 25 yrs of service, Anna was employed as a nurse's aide at the Bishop McCarthy Residence. She had formerly attended the Vineland 7th Day Adventist Church. Anna enjoyed watching movies but her life was centered on caring for her children & grandchildren whom she adored.
She is survived by 3 children; Cynthia Correa & husband Frank Sr. Jarvis Cruz, Jessica Gomez, 2 grandchildren; Frank Correa, Jr. & Jessie Santiago,1 sister; Benita Freese, 2 brothers; Julio Rojas & Joseph Rojas as well as several nieces & nephews.
A private family funeral service was conducted with burial in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com