Anna E. Weaver

Anna E. Weaver Obituary
Anna E. Weaver

Pittsgrove - Anna Elizabeth Weaver, 96, of Pittsgrove, NJ passed away peacefully early Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Miriam and Lester Weaver. She was predeceased by her husband of seventy years, Aaron Z. Weaver, in 2014. She was born on April 26, 1924 in Lebanon PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Fannie (Lehman) Gingrich. She married on Christmas Day, 1943. In 1985, Aaron and Anna moved from Lancaster County to live near their daughter's family in South Jersey. She was a diligent homemaker, sharing their residence for many years with various boarders. Anna was a long-time member of the Vineland Mennonite Church. She was also preceded in death by one sister and three brothers. She is survived by one daughter, Miriam, wife of Lester Weaver, Pittsgrove, NJ; one foster daughter, Marcella Smith of Lancaster; and one brother, David Gingrich, of Lititz, PA. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren: Melita & James Siegrist, Marla & Marcus Martin, Marcus & Ruth (Goodwin), Melody & Jere Martin, Jerome & Audrey (Martin), Jaron & Janelle (Kurtz), Joel & Londa (Cross), Justin & Dorcas (Kreider), Joanna & Shannon Garman, Merlin & Juanita (Slaymaker); and 44 great-grandchildren.

A private family funeral service will be conducted with burial in the Vineland Mennonite Church Cemetery. To e-mail condolences, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -