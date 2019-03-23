|
|
Anna M. "Ann" Donnelly
Vineland - Anna M. "Ann" Donnelly (nee Menone), 90, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Wednesday evening March 20, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mrs. Donnelly was born & raised in Vineland where she remained a lifelong city resident. She was 1 of 7 children and the last surviving child of the late Josephine (Forcinito) & Salvatore Menone. She was the wife of the late John W. Donnelly who died in 1984.
Before retiring, Ann was employed by Halco Mailing Services and had previously worked in the clothing industry in Vineland for DeRossi & Son Clothing Co. Ann was a fulltime mother & grandmother and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City.
Ann is survived by her 4 children; Michele (Joe) Pepitone, Gail (Connie) Donnelly,
Kathy (Dave) Summers, John Donnelly 7 grandchildren as well as many nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Monday March 25th from 11:30 to 1:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Prayer service will be conducted at 1 PM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 23, 2019