Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar Green Cemetery
Clayton, NJ
Millville - Anna M. "Anne" Shaver, 89, of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 after an extended illness. Born in Millville, Anne was a lifelong resident of Millville. Anne was retired from the City of Millville's Water Department, serving there as a cashier and clerk for many years.

Anne graduated from Millville High School, Class of '47, where she was class secretary. She enjoyed going out to dinner, visiting the beach and casinos with her friends, but loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Anne is survived by a son: Charles H. Pangburn, III (Connie); stepson: Richard J. Shaver, Jr.; son in law: Robert Shuster; daughter: Michelle Rowe (Frank); stepdaughter: Tracey Sirota (Mike); 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; 2 special friends: Helen Wettstein and Geri Vurganov. Anne was predeceased by her husband: Richard, Sr.; 2 daughters: Bonnie Shuster and Connie Sminkey; stepson: Jeffery Shaver; stepson in law: Steve Sirota; 2 brothers: Gordon and Walter Solomon and a special aunt: Anna Solomon.

A Graveside service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 AM in the Cedar Green Cemetery in Clayton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anne's memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 119 N Second Street, Millville, NJ 08332 or the . Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or www.rocapshannon.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 6, 2019
