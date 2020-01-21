|
|
Anna Marandino
Vineland - Anna "Ann" Marie Marandino, 77, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Born in Drums, Pennsylvania, she had been a resident of Vineland, New Jersey for over 50 years. She was the daughter of John and Mary Wanko and youngest sibling to two older brothers, Paul and George. Ann was a proud, dedicated and selfless mother, grandmother and nurse. She earned her B.S. in nursing and her M.B.A. from Glassboro State University. She truly loved her career as a nurse and passionately served the Vineland, NJ community for over 40 years. She is survived by her two sons, Mark (Laura) Marandino of Miami, Florida, and Roger (Caroline) Marandino of Indianapolis, Indiana; and four grandchildren, Kiley, Colin, Annabella and Susanna. She was preceded in death by her Parents, George & Mary Wanko of Drums, Pennsylvania; and her two brothers, Paul Wanko of Scranton, Pennsylvania and George Wanko of Miami, Florida. At Ann's request, a private burial will be held in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ann's honor to the at . "A beautiful soul is never forgotten." - Ann will forever live on in our hearts and memories.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020