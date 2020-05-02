Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Pallaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna (Cantino) Pallaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna (Cantino) Pallaver Obituary
Anna (Cantino) Pallaver

Vineland - Anna (Cantino) Pallaver, 99, of S. Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening April 28, 2020 at the Hammonton Center, Hammonton, NJ. Anna was born in Millville, and was a longtime resident of S. Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Natalina (Gabiano) & Andrew Cantino. She was pre deceased by her husband Eugene Pallaver and brother Dave Cantino.

Ann started work at an early age leaving school to help her family on their farm. She late went onto work at Kla Pak & Venice Maid. In addition to caring for her family and being a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish, Vld, and enjoyed playing Bingo in later years.

Anna is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Robert J. & Wilda Merlie, Step daughter; Janice & Earl Hand, Step sons; Kelsey & Cheryl Warfle, Earl & Karen Warfle, 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren & 2 Great Great Grandchildren

As well as several nieces & nephews

Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -