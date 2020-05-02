|
|
Anna (Cantino) Pallaver
Vineland - Anna (Cantino) Pallaver, 99, of S. Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday evening April 28, 2020 at the Hammonton Center, Hammonton, NJ. Anna was born in Millville, and was a longtime resident of S. Vineland. She was the daughter of the late Natalina (Gabiano) & Andrew Cantino. She was pre deceased by her husband Eugene Pallaver and brother Dave Cantino.
Ann started work at an early age leaving school to help her family on their farm. She late went onto work at Kla Pak & Venice Maid. In addition to caring for her family and being a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish, Vld, and enjoyed playing Bingo in later years.
Anna is survived by her son & daughter in-law; Robert J. & Wilda Merlie, Step daughter; Janice & Earl Hand, Step sons; Kelsey & Cheryl Warfle, Earl & Karen Warfle, 3 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren & 2 Great Great Grandchildren
As well as several nieces & nephews
Private funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial at the Holy Cross Cemetery, Millville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 2 to May 4, 2020