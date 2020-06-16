Anna Vurganov
Anna Vurganov

Millville - Anna Vurganov, 101 years old, of Millville, NJ passed away peacefully on Sunday at the Millville Center Genesis.

She was born in Smolensk, Russia in 1919, spent WWII in Germany's labor camps and immigrated to the United States in 1950. In 1975 she was granted full citizenship. Prior to WWII, Anna managed a children's nursey in Russia. Once in the US, she worked as a sewing machine operator for various companies in Philadelphia, PA, and around South Jersey. At one time, she had worked for the local company, Model Blouse, in Millville, NJ.

She loved to tend to her garden of vegetables and beautiful flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and baking. Anna enjoyed the time she spent with her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Anna is survived by: sons, Gene (Nancy) Vurganov, Toli (Theda) Vurganov; daughter in law, Geri; sister, Zina; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Grigory and her son, Victor.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Submit written condolences on line: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
