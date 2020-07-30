AnnaBell Gingham-Hursey
Vineland - AnnaBell Gingham-Hursey, 82, of Vineland, went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2020. She was born in Marlboro County, South Carolina on March 10, 1938, and at the age of 16 moved to Vineland, New Jersey where she has since been a resident.
AnnaBell worked for 20 years at Coppozzi Farms as a packer and then at Cleveland Partition for 12 years also as a packer from where she retired. She was an avid church goer who believed deeply in the Lord. AnnaBell enjoyed reading, cooking, spending time with her great grandchildren and family, and watching old westerns.
She leaves behind a stepdaughter, Dacie Angelo of Vineland, New Jersey; stepson, Ricardo Bermudez of Vineland; grandchildren, Carla of Vineland, Ryan of Vineland, Joseph of Vineland, Osvaldo of Vineland, Manuel of Vineland, and Dane of Vineland; great grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan and Rayon; brother, Donnie Gingham (wife, Denise) of Cheraw, South Carolina; sisters, Eddy Mae Lily (husband, Carol) of Wallace, South Carolina, sister Lavinia Floyd (husband, Nathaniel) of Wingate North Carolina, sister Susan Gipson (husband, Frederick) of Maryland and half-brother, Ernest Harrington of Columbia, South Carolina. Also left behind, Paula Gingham, who AnnaBell shared a special, close relationship with. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
AnnaBell is predeceased by her mother, Marie Gingham (1995) Marlboro County, South Carolina; her father, Eddie Gingham (1979) Marlboro, South Carolina, and sister, Juanita Davis (2001) Baltimore, Maryland. She is also predeceased by her long-time life companion, Duncan Williams (2012).
Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11am at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.