Anne D. (DeJohn) Gentile
Vineland - Anne D. (DeJohn) Gentile passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland at the age of 85.
Anne was born the youngest of 10 children on November 19, 1933 to Thelma (Liberota) and James DeJohn. She was a 1952 Bridgeton High School graduate.
Anne married the love of her life in 1957. After they married, Pete and Anne settled in Vineland and started their family.
Anne was employed by Prudential and then the Vineland Board of Education as the library aide at Johnstone School for 27 years. She retired in 2000 and enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, lunch with friends and being with her family.
Anne is survived by her loving husband, Peter A. Gentile; sons, Mark (Debby) Gentile and Michael (Jolene) Gentile; 4 grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Gianna and Michael Anthony along with 3 great grandchildren and 1 sister, Frances.
The family would like to thank all the staff at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home for all the wonderful care mom received.
Family and friends will be received on Friday from 6pm to 8pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Saturday at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd, Vineland from 10am to 10:45am, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 11am. Anne will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 31, 2019