Anne (Bisconte) DeFrank
Anne (Bisconte) DeFrank, 95, in loving memory of our dear mother who passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was 95 years old. A new angel will get her wings. Anne was the widow of Russell DeFrank, who died on September 1, 1996 following 51 years Marriage.
Our beloved mother was born in Rosenhayn, NJ on February 10, 1925. She was the daughter of the late Pietro and Margaret (Pace) Bisconte and one of 5 sisters and 4 brothers.
Anne was a seamstress and homemaker. She was a member of the Parish of the Holy Cross, St. Mary's R.C. Church in Rosenhayn. Anne enjoyed sewing; she loved dancing, and cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as visiting with her brothers, sisters and her nephews and nieces.
Anne is survived by her loving children, Salvatore DeFrank of Plano, TX; two grandchildren, Briana Noelle and Alex Russell; Peter (Claudia) DeFrank of Dallas TX; three grandchildren, Annelise Elizabeth, Corinne Nicole and Brandon Peter; Robert DeFrank of Rosenhayn NJ, Maryann (Victor) Terenik of Vineland NJ; two grandchildren, Victor Ryan and Dimitri Vincent; sisters, Rita Caltibiano of Mickleton, NJ and Carmella Spadaro of Sewell, NJ.
Anne is predeceased by her sisters, Mary (Natale) Sparacio and Jennie Caltibiano; brothers, Angelo (Jennie) Bisconte, Natale Bisconte, Joseph (Delores) Bisconte and Joe Bisconte.
She will be forever loved and missed by all.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:30am to 10:45am followed by a funeral liturgy at 11am at Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Avenue in Vineland, NJ 08361. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.