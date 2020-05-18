|
|
Anne L. Newkirk Felmey
Stow Creek Twp - Anne L. Newkirk Felmey of Stow Creek Twp. passed away suddenly and unexpected Friday afternoon May 15, 2020 at her residence. She was 69 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, she was the daughter of the late Raymond B. and Carol (nee Bassetti) Newkirk, and the wife of the late William Felmey Jr. who passed in 2016. Ann had been a resident of the Roadstown Stow Creek area all her life growing up on her family's farm.
Anne was employed in the banking industry for 44 years, retiring from Newfield National Bank as a teller for many years. She also previously worked for Citizens Bank, and the former Farmers and Merchants Bank in Bridgeton. Years ago, she worked as a secretary for Hunt Foods in Bridgeton. She was a member of Cohansey Baptist Church in Roadstown for many years. She enjoyed trips to Lancaster with her companion Carl to watch shows and musical events and she loved eating out at the Olive Garden. She had an infectious smile, and was a kind, quiet , good hearted individual who will be deeply missed.
Surviving her is her companion Carl Metcalf, a step daughter Stephanie F. Moore of Georgia, her brother Raymond A. Newkirk and his wife Heather of Roadstown, three grandchildren Corey I Felmey, Alysha (Lisa) Moore, and Charles M. Donaghy. Besides her husband William, she was predeceased by her adopted daughter Diana Leslie.
Funeral services for Anne will be held privately with burial in Cohansey Baptist Cemetery, Roadstown. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020