Vineland - Anne Scarpa, 95, of Vineland, New Jersey passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the home of her daughter Lorraine Kolonich surrounded by her loved ones. While her passing is a sad time for her family, Anne lived almost a century on this earth and touched the lives of many with her kindness. She was born in Vineland, New Jersey to Angelo and Teresa Mercogliano on April 4, 1924. Like most women of her time, Anne was proud to support the war efforts by making military uniforms for the soldiers during World War II. It was during that time that she met and married her husband Charles with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage, and together raised three children. Anne was an accomplished seamstress making everything from baby clothing to wedding gowns. She was an expert baker, and visitors to her home were always treated to her delicious cookies, cakes and donuts. After her family was grown, she worked in the Winslow School cafeteria in Vineland where she was known to be a kind and conscientious employee who loved seeing the children each day. Anne and her husband traveled extensively visiting almost every state in the Continental US. She was a gracious listener and good friend, and guests to her home were always warmly welcomed. She loved spending time with her family, crocheting beautiful gifts for those she loved, and celebrating the holidays by making and serving traditional Italian dishes. Anne is predeceased by her loving husband, Charles Scarpa; her eldest daughter, Linda Phebus and by her sister Antoinette Zappariello. She is survived by her daughter Lorraine Kolonich, son-in-law John Kolonich; grandson David Kolonich and girlfriend Nikki Hann; and granddaughter Jaime Connolly. Anne leaves behind a son, Charles and girlfriend Peggy Long; grandchildren Charles and wife Beth, Joseph and wife Lindsey, Patricia Martinez and husband Jeremy and Daniel. She also leaves behind son-in-law John Phebus and grandson John Phebus Jr. and partner Avis Albaladejo. Anne will be sadly missed by her children and grandchildren, as well as by her beloved great-grandchildren, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are private. A memorial service celebrating Anne's life will be held at a later date. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019