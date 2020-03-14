Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 AM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Annette Bonvicin Obituary
Annette Bonvicin

Vineland - Annette Bonvicin 61 of Vineland passed away Friday March 13, in the Inspira Medical Center of Vineland. She was born in Vineland to the late Anthony and Louise ( Graiff) where she remained a life long resident. Annette was lovingly cared for by the staff of the Vineland Developmental Center. She is survived by her sister, Lois Sowinski and her husband John, her niece Jennifer and her husband Matthew Basilio, and her three great nephews. A funeral home visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17,2020 from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a funeral service at Rone Funeral Service a 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Pompeii Cemetery, 4680 Dante Ave.Vineland,NJ 08361. Donations : If so desired may be made in her memory to The ARC of New Jersey 985 Livingston Ave. North Brunswick,NJ 08902 ATTN: Celine Fortin or visit www.arcnj.org/help/donate_now.html.com or the Charity of Ones Choice. Arrangements are under the supervision Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 To send condolences please visit our website at RONEFUNERALSERVICE.COM
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
