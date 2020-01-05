|
Annie L. Burchfield
Millville - Annie Lucille Burchfield, age 93 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday evening, January 4, 2020.
Born and raised in Haywood County, North Carolina, to the late Reuben and Bida (Messer) Rathbone, Annie moved to Millville in 1960. She worked as a presser at Model Blouse Co. in Millville for ten years, and then went on to work as a silk screener at Duralith in Millville for over 17 years, and retired.
Annie farmed for most of her life. She also enjoyed singing gospel music and was a gifted musician, playing the guitar, banjo, paino and organ.
Annie loved the Lord, and in her later years, she enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to religious music of all types, especially the Gaithers. She also cherished the time that she was able to share with her family over the years.
Annie will be sadly missed by five sons, William Burchfield (Betty) of GA., Michael Burchfield (Jeanie) of NC., Otis Burchfield (Becky) of GA., Michael Burchfield of Millville, and Joseph Burchfield of Shiloh; five daughters, Carolyn Miller (Archie) of FL., Phyllis Riley of Millville, Helen Welch (Bill) of GA., Reba Dooley (Roger) of KY., and LouAnn Irizarry of Fairton; two sisters, Ola Sutton of NC. and Kathalene Franklin of NC.; 28 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and five great-great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Otis Burchfield in 1988; three brothers, Homer Rathbone, Shook Rathbone, and Lewis Rathbone; one sister Blanche Garland; one son-in-law Thomas Riley; one daughter-in-law April Burchfield; and two grandchildren, Zoe Turner and Corey Burchfield.
A Birthday Celebration of Life will be held on what would have been Annies 94th Birthday, Friday January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Annie Lucille Burchfield may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020