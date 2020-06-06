Annie Miriam Wilson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annie Miriam Wilson

Annie Miriam Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. She transitioned into the master's arms at the tender age of 68. She was born in Philadelphia PA on May 3,1952 to the late Stanford Constantine and Beatrice (Carter) Thomas.

The family later moved to Deptford NJ where she grew up. She went on to receive her BA degree from Rowan University in Early Childhood Education. She eventually met and wed the late Daniel Jerome Wilson of Vineland. She was employed by the Vineland Board of Education as a Special Education teacher and worked for 21 years up until her death.

She was a god-fearing woman who loved to sing in church, travel, read her bible, and spend time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son Daniel Wilson, two sisters, Deborah Carey and Naomi Thomas, a sister in law Darlene Wilson and various nieces and nephews who have her memory to cherish.

Graveside Service will be held at Gates of Heaven Cemetery at 12 noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

Services entrusted to Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Bridgeton.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved