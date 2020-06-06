Annie Miriam Wilson



Annie Miriam Wilson went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 1, 2020. She transitioned into the master's arms at the tender age of 68. She was born in Philadelphia PA on May 3,1952 to the late Stanford Constantine and Beatrice (Carter) Thomas.



The family later moved to Deptford NJ where she grew up. She went on to receive her BA degree from Rowan University in Early Childhood Education. She eventually met and wed the late Daniel Jerome Wilson of Vineland. She was employed by the Vineland Board of Education as a Special Education teacher and worked for 21 years up until her death.



She was a god-fearing woman who loved to sing in church, travel, read her bible, and spend time with her friends and family.



She is survived by her son Daniel Wilson, two sisters, Deborah Carey and Naomi Thomas, a sister in law Darlene Wilson and various nieces and nephews who have her memory to cherish.



Graveside Service will be held at Gates of Heaven Cemetery at 12 noon Wednesday, June 10, 2020.



Services entrusted to Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Bridgeton.









