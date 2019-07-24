Services
Ascension Funeral & Cremations
1016 Hillcrest Road
Mobile, AL 36695
(251) 634-8055
Anthony Booskos Obituary
Vineland - Anthony "Tony" Booskos, 96, of Pembroke Pines, FL, a long time Vineland resident, died peacefully on July 7 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Stella (Strimenos) Booskos for 62 years.

Born in Corona, Long Island, Tony came to Vineland with his family at a young age. A 1940 graduate of Vineland High School, he served in the US Navy during WWII as a signalman 1st class. He was the owner of Booskos Importing Co. from 1948 to 1975, an Italian grocery store located on Landis Ave., which was known for its cold cuts, cheeses and olives. Upon his retirement as a grocer, he and his wife relocated to Mobile, AL., but he lived the last 4 ½ years of his life with his daughter in Florida.

Survivors include daughter Theone Holmes, wife of Christopher Holmes of Pembroke Pines, with whom he resided, son George Booskos and daughter-in-law Donna of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, and daughter Beatrice Booskos of Florida, 3 grandchildren, Andrew Booskos, Melissa MacElroy and Melissa Decker-Alifanz, 6 great-grandchildren, and niece Beatrice and husband Alex Kiritsis.

Interment was in Mobile, AL. Donations in his memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 24, 2019
