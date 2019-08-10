|
Anthony Fichera
Vineland - Anthony Fichera, 73, of Vineland, passed away on August 7, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born in Vineland to the late Rosario and Theresa (Vena) Fichera. Anthony served in the US Army as an Infantryman where he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and the Purple Heart. He worked for the City of Vineland retiring in 2012.He loved stock car racing old cars, going to car shows to see his friends and enjoying being a member of various car clubs. He is survived by his son, Anthony Fichera; daughters, Laura Jennings (Marvin and Charlene Cook (Bill); grandchildren, Marvin Jennings (Colleen); Corrine Bolotov (Nick); Robert Roth (Jessica) and Steve Roth (Melissa); 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Fichera; aunt, Carmella (Vena) Parzanese; nieces, Gina Seagrave (Steve) and Tina Gramham and many other nieces & nephews Anthony was predeceased by his wife Roberta (Sagers) Fichera in 2010 and his niece Sharlene Fichera. Funeral home visitations will be held on Monday evening from 6pm to 9pm and again on Tuesday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019