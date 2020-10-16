Anthony Galzerano
Anthony "Tony" Galzerano passed away unexpectedly at Inspira Medical Center of Vineland on Monday, October 12, 2020 -- under the care of amazing doctors, nurses, and staff. His son, Anthony, was also able to be with him at the time of his death to provide him with last moments of comfort and peace.
The son of Ferdinando (Buddy) and Carmella (Trommello) Galzerano, Anthony was born and raised in Vineland, NJ, attended Vineland Public Schools, and graduated in 1976. He was a 1980 graduate of East Tennessee State University, which he attended with his cousins Joe Messore and Anthony Trommello; as well as childhood friend Mark Raymond. Tony taught as a librarian in the Vineland Public School system for more than 33 years, retiring in 2018. Tony enjoyed watching football on Sundays, crossword puzzles, swimming, and was an avid reader -- always wanting to learn and share his love of books with his children and the students he taught.
Coming from a family that was passionate about music, he spent much of his time playing the bass guitar in the Vineland High School Jazz Band; Red, White, & Blue Band; Buddy Gale Band; Gene Boney Band; and the Four J's Quartet. He always enjoyed playing music along with his father, sons, Uncle Carmen, cousin Richard Bruno, and friends Ronnie Bascone and Joe Janetta.
The pride of Tony's life was his family, his wife, of 31 years, Lisa (Smaniotto), his sons, Anthony and Michael, and his daughter Sarah, "Sarah Bear". Tony is also survived by his parents, Buddy and Carmella, his sisters, Vicky Athey, Jamie Malench (Joe), and Valerie Galzerano. mother and father-in-law, Linda (Peters) and Jim Serbeck. Sister and brothers-in-law, Lori (Rob) Gilleland, Lois Smaniotto, Christopher Smaniotto, Jodie Serbeck, Jimmy (Kristen) Serbeck, and Jason (Judy) Serbeck. Blessed with a substantial, loving family, Tony is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom he loved dearly.
At the families request, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in memory of Tony be made to: the Gift of Life program; https://www.giftoflife.org/contrib
, which provides lifesaving donations from the generosity of others through organ donation.
A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday October 28, from 11 am to 1 pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the columbarium at Our Lady Of Pompeii Cemetery, Vineland.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance.
