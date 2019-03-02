Services
Anthony "Tony" Girone

Anthony "Tony" Girone Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Girone

Minotola - Anthony "Tony" Girone, 63, of Minotola NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan (Tharp) Girone; brothers, Phil and Gene Girone; sister, Christine Vanway; sister-in-law, Nyla Tharp-Errickson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Greg Sr. and Jacklin (Tharp) Gervato; nephews, Greg Gervato, Nikki and Matthew Gervato and many family and friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Phil Girone and his mother, Rose Girone.

Cremation and interment are at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter 1244 N. Delsea Dr. Vineland, NJ 08360 or to the family. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
