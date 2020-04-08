Services
Anthony "Tony" Pacitto

Vineland - Anthony "Tony" Pacitto, 98, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, Vineland, NJ. Tony was born & raised in Forest Grove and was a lifelong Vineland city resident. He was 1 of 10 children born to the late Lucy (D'Amico) & Dominic Pacitto. Tony was predeceased by his wife Ida (Tubertini) in 2003 as well as his brothers Jim, Nicholas, Frank, Lawrence and his sisters Rose Negroni & Jennie Nunziatto.

Tony owned & operated Tony & Larry's Appliances in Vineland for over 35 years. He was a school bus driver for the Vineland Board of Education for 30 years. He cooked many spaghetti dinners for the school bus drivers. He was an avid gardener.

He enjoyed giving his vegetables away to anyone who needed them. He served in the U.S. Navy during W.W. II on the USS Natrona. He was a member of the Vineland Moose Lodge & V.F.W. He loved to watch the Phillie's and was there #1 fan. Tony also enjoyed playing pinochle with his family and visiting the St. Padre Pio shrine.

In his years at the N J Veterans home he loved to greet people. The workers often referred to Tony as the Mayor of the Memorial Home.

Tony is survived by 3 sons; Thomas, MT, Ken (June) of North Carolina, Robert (Colleen) of North Carolina, 3 grandchildren; Roy, Sean & Kelly, 1 brother; Pat Pacitto of Millville, 2 sisters; Fran Bruno of Vineland, Lucy Crist of Florida as well as many nieces & nephews.

Funeral services will be private with entombment in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery Mausoleum. A Memorial gathering will be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the "Activities Fund" at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home, 524 N.W. Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
