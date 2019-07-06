Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S. Main Rd.
Vineland, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S. Main Rd.
Vineland, NJ
Anthony R. "Tony" DiLeo Obituary
Anthony R. "Tony" DiLeo

Forest Grove Section - Anthony R. "Tony" DiLeo, 76, of the Forest Grove section of Franklin Twp. passed away at home on Wednesday morning July 3, 2019 where he had been under the care of family & hospice. Tony was born in Philadelphia, raised in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. He was the son of the late Anna (Gagliardi) & Anthony DiLeo.

Tony was a graduate of Vineland High School after which he served in the U.S. Air Force. Tony was employed by Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Co for many years. Tony also sold jewelry and assisted his wife in the operation of Children's Ballet Workshop.

Tony is survived by his wife of 46 yrs; Sandra C. (nee Jayne), sons & daughters in-laws; Mike & Krista, Steve & Ashley, 3 grandchildren; Holly, Kyle & Drew, 1 brother & sister in-law; Richard & Joanna as well as several nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday July 6, from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Lymphoma Research Foundation, C/O Fox Chase Cancer Ctr., 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111-2497. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 6, 2019
