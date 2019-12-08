|
Anthony R. Stefano, III
Vineland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony R. Stefano III, on Friday, December 6, 2019, following complications of diabetes. He was the first born, October 3rd, 1953, to Bob and Gloria Stefano, in Vineland, NJ. Anthony worked at the AT&T Retail Store, selling and installing telephone systems in his early years, and later moved to Mesa, Arizona, where he was the Director of Food Service for Desert Samaritan Hospital, then returned to Vineland, NJ, to work for the Vineland Board of Education as a teaching assistant.
Anthony was a music enthusiast, playing the piano and organ, by ear, and listened to personally compiled lively, upbeat music compilations. Anthony had a passion for the PERFORMING ARTS. He was the Executive Producer of two plays: "Guys and Dolls' in 2012, and "Beauty and the Beast" in 2013, for Sacred Heart High School, his alma mater, graduating there in 1972.
Anthony was the Director of Creative Development for the Stefano Performing Arts Foundation here in Vineland, helping organizations and schools with performing arts programs. He volunteered and put on entertaining show for veterans, most at the Vineland Veterans Memorial Home. He was an avid reader and big fan of DISNEY. He loved growing flowers and visiting Longwood Gardens. Cruises were tops in his world of travel. He was a member and volunteer at the Vineland Chamber of Commerce, member of the Knights of Columbus as well as a Eucharist Minister.
Anthony is predeceased in 1985, by his father, Anthony "Bob" Stefano, Jr.
He is survived by his loving mom, Gloria Stefano, the Matriarch of the Stefano Family, and Anthony's caretaker for the past 15 years; his four sisters, Irene and her husband Dan, Judee and her husband Glenn, Laura and her companion Michael, Karen and her husband Joe; his aunt, Catherine Nataro; nieces, Christina and Katie; nephews, Anthony and Jeff and first cousins, Alfonse, Carmen, Stevie and Maryann, Barbara and Al and Iralee and Ken.
Memorial Contributions in Anthony's remembrance can be made out to the "HUP Liver Transplant Fund" and mailed to DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ, 08361. Anthony received a lifesaving liver transplant there in 2006.
A Celebration of Life will be held at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10am to 12pm, followed by a brief religious service and Eulogy at 12pm. Anthony will be laid to rest at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019