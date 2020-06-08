Anthony Rizzo
Anthony Rizzo

Vineland - On Friday, June 5th 2020, Anthony Joseph Rizzo, loving husband and father of three went home to be with the Lord at the age of 45. Anthony J. Rizzo was born on November 25th, 1974 in Vineland, NJ to Therese K. Rizzo and Anthony P. Rizzo. He graduated from St. Augustine Prep and has worked in Information Technology for over 20 years. Anthony had a passion for helping anyone without hesitation. He was a combination of someone who had a love for life, his animals, outdoors, and the simplicity of living life with those he loved. He had a firm understanding of what was important. Anthony had worked many jobs over the course of his life and has met so many people who love and adore him. His most proud achievement in life was marrying his beloved wife and starting a family, who supported him in all his glory. He is survived by his wife Jeanette Rizzo; his children Frankie Lopez, Joseph Lopez , and Nataliya Rizzo; his father Anthony P. Rizzo; sisters Kathryn and Therese Rizzo and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his lifelong friends. He was predeceased by his mother Therese K. Rizzo and his eldest sister Francine Rizzo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private for the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
