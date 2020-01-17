Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Antonio DeLuca Obituary
Vineland - Antonio DeLuca, 92, of Vineland , New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lincoln Specialty Center.. Antonio was born in Vineland, New Jersey to the late Mario and Anna (Cassella) DeLuca. He honorable served in the US Army during World War II. Antonio was employed as a foreman for Model Coat. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who he loved dearly, and who loved him. He is survived by his daughter Geralyn Piatt; son Anthony DeLuca; five grandchildren; brother Vincent DeLuca; sisters Antoinette Barsotti and Anne Cerione, as well as nieces & nephews. Antonio was predeceased by his parents Mario & Anna DeLuca, and his sister Mary Zorzi. A funeral home visitation will be on Tuesday from 10am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
