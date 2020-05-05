|
|
Antonio Reyes Jr.
Elkin, NC - After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive brain cancer, Antonio Reyes Jr., 42, of Elkin NC, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Mr. Reyes was born in Bridgeton NJ to Antonio Reyes, Sr and Norma Martinez. Antonio enjoyed fishing, riding his ATV, playing video games and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father.
Mr. Reyes is survived by his wife Sherry Wilson Reyes; son Brandon Rivera; two daughters, Priscilla Reyes, and Kayla Reyes; step-son Rickey Wilson and wife Donna; mother Norma Martinez Rivera; two brothers, Jorge Reyes and wife Krystle, and Luis Reyes and wife Sylvia; his sister Maria Reyes Muniz and husband Jose; five grandchildren, Daniel, Natalia, Rickey, Marion, and Styles; great grandson Ethan; and several nieces and nephews.
Antonio had a smile and personality that would light up a room. He had a sense of humor that was one of a kind, and took pride in making people laugh. From a young age he learned and developed a passion for mechanics. For many years he worked at William's Used Auto & Truck parts in Pittsgrove, NJ.
Antonio wished to be cremated. A memorial service will be held in honor of Antonio in NJ at a later date. Details to still be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brain Research Foundation, 111 West Washington Street, Suute 1460, Chicago, IL 60602.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 5 to May 7, 2020