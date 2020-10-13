Arangelo "Archie Russo
Vineland - Arcangelo "Archie" Russo, 89, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Archie was born in Vineland to the late Rocco and Edith (Mazzoni) on December 20, 1930. Archie was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and earned a college degree in Finance from Georgetown University .He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked many rewarding years in the banking industry at Tradesman Bank, Citizens Bank & Minotola National (VP of Operations). Throughout his very active and rewarding life, Archie loved traveling and taking cruises with his wife Jay and their closest friends. His hobbies included golf, bowling; dancing and gardening. Post-retirement, he especially enjoyed meeting up and socializing and dining with his friends and visiting his favorite casino The Borgata, where he would make new acquaintances. Archie cherished quality time spent with his family and close friends. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the caring staff at Vineland Southern Oncology and Inspira Hospital, Vineland.
He is survived by his children: two daughters and sons-in-laws, Jeanne and Charles Liss, Karen and Ron Carroll; his son, Paul Russo; five grandchildren, Matthew (Amy), Andrew (Jessie), Evan Liss, Dana Carroll (Brandon) and Zachary Carroll (Samantha); and his two great grandchildren, Melody Liss-Noda and Sawyer Liss. Archie was predeceased by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Jay Russo.
A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 8:15am to 10:15am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, followed by a funeral mass at 11AM in Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ.
Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Archie to:
1. American Lung Association
, 300 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 http://www.lung.org
2. American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham MA 02451 http://www.heart.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance.
