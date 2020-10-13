1/1
Arangelo "Archie Russo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arangelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arangelo "Archie Russo

Vineland - Arcangelo "Archie" Russo, 89, of Vineland passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11th, 2020. Archie was born in Vineland to the late Rocco and Edith (Mazzoni) on December 20, 1930. Archie was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and earned a college degree in Finance from Georgetown University .He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked many rewarding years in the banking industry at Tradesman Bank, Citizens Bank & Minotola National (VP of Operations). Throughout his very active and rewarding life, Archie loved traveling and taking cruises with his wife Jay and their closest friends. His hobbies included golf, bowling; dancing and gardening. Post-retirement, he especially enjoyed meeting up and socializing and dining with his friends and visiting his favorite casino The Borgata, where he would make new acquaintances. Archie cherished quality time spent with his family and close friends. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the caring staff at Vineland Southern Oncology and Inspira Hospital, Vineland.

He is survived by his children: two daughters and sons-in-laws, Jeanne and Charles Liss, Karen and Ron Carroll; his son, Paul Russo; five grandchildren, Matthew (Amy), Andrew (Jessie), Evan Liss, Dana Carroll (Brandon) and Zachary Carroll (Samantha); and his two great grandchildren, Melody Liss-Noda and Sawyer Liss. Archie was predeceased by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Jay Russo.

A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 8:15am to 10:15am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, followed by a funeral mass at 11AM in Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ.

Memorial Donations may be made in memory of Archie to:

1. American Lung Association, 300 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601

http://www.lung.org

2. American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave, Suite 6, Waltham MA 02451

http://www.heart.org

Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance.

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved