Archie Ricci
Vineland - Achille "Archie" Ricci, 99, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on December 21, 2019 at Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland. He was born in Newfield, NJ to the late Pietro and Sophia Ricci. He honorably served in the US Army during WWII, where he received many medals of Honor including, The WW II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, 1 Service Stripe, 1 Overseas Service Bar, American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal. Archie was the co-founder of Ricci's Cards and Gifts in Vineland in 1955. He was a predominant business man and was very active as a member of the Vineland Chamber of Commerce, The Knights of Columbus, The United Way, The , The North Italy Club and was a parishioner of Christ The Good Shepherd Parish. He enjoyed traveling, bowling, skiing and was a great golfer. Archie was known for his storytelling, most stories were words of wisdom and many of them had a life lesson attached. He is survived by his daughter, Janice Ricci Hontz; grandchildren, Jill Moniodis (Pete); Joelle Nash (Chuck); Kari Stockbridge (Eddie); Tatum Hontz; great-grandchildren, Anthony & Michael DeRuchie; Dillion, Brett & Zachary Nash; Kate and Sophia Stockbridge; Freddie & Dominic Ricci and his great- great granddaughter, Talia. Archie was predeceased by his wife of 69 years Della (Zucca) Ricci; his son & daughter-in-law, Ronald and Maryann; brothers, John, Paul & Carlo Ricci; sister, Nettie Smith and his nephews, Steven Ricci & David Ricci. A church visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10am to 12pm followed by a mass at 12:00 pm from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Saint Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Archie may be made to: Christ The Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019