Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Vineland - Arcides Rodriguez, 85, of Vineland, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 9, 2019. Born in Lajas, Puerto Rico to Francisco and Monserrate Rodriguez, he lived for most of the past 36 years in Vineland.

Arcides was a man of God and had a strong passion for music especially the acoustic guitar. In the time he lived in Puerto Rico, he served as a pastor in the small town of Papayo, Sabana Grande. Even with his disabilities due to contracting polio at a young age, he worked as a tailor, concierge and factory worker.

Arcides is survived by his wife, Gloria of 62 years; daughters, Elida, Maribel, Maria Esther, Gloria, Anaida, Noemi, Maria Monserrate, Ruth and Eva; sons, David and Josue; 40 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his sons, Gerson and Arcides Jr. and great granddaughter, Ariya.

His life story is the greatest legacy he leaves to everyone that knew him. He will be missed by many, forgotten by none.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10am to 12pm, followed by a funeral service at 12pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Arcides will be laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 12, 2019
