1/1
Arlene Rothman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Rothman

Hillsboro Beach Florida - Arlene Cohen Rothman, 77, of Vineland passed away peacefully at her home in Hillsboro Beach, FL on October 7, 2020

Arlene was born in Miami FL to the late Seymour and Nellie Cohen. She was a graduate from Miami High School. She co-operated two Vineland businesses, Appropo and Party Lines with her partner Joan Markizon for many years. She was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cumberland County.

She lived her life by the hyphen, not by your birth date or your date of death; it is what you have done with the time between that defines your life. Lou and Arlene just celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Arlene is survived by her Husband of 55years, Lou Rothman, Daughter - Ricki Ruel, husband Craig, Children Rylie, Cooper, Addison, Son - Michael, Wife Nicole, Children Nicholas, Heather, Nico, Andrew, Briana, Sister - Annette, Children Nathan, Sandra, Jason, Sister In Law - Joyce Kanofsky, Child Ryan

Gravesite services will be held on Monday, October 12, at 1pm at Alliance Cemetery in Norma, NJ

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance

Donations in Arlene's memory may be made to:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland County, 1944 East Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 (856-692-0916).

Pancan.org

Trustbridge Hospice, 550 West Cypress Creek Road, # 370, Ft Lauderdale, Fl. 33309

Holy Cross Hospital of Fort Lauderdale, FL ICU - Online donations made to:

Holy Cross Donations.com

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.ronefuneralservice.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Alliance Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved