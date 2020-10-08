Arlene Rothman
Hillsboro Beach Florida - Arlene Cohen Rothman, 77, of Vineland passed away peacefully at her home in Hillsboro Beach, FL on October 7, 2020
Arlene was born in Miami FL to the late Seymour and Nellie Cohen. She was a graduate from Miami High School. She co-operated two Vineland businesses, Appropo and Party Lines with her partner Joan Markizon for many years. She was involved with Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Cumberland County.
She lived her life by the hyphen, not by your birth date or your date of death; it is what you have done with the time between that defines your life. Lou and Arlene just celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Arlene is survived by her Husband of 55years, Lou Rothman, Daughter - Ricki Ruel, husband Craig, Children Rylie, Cooper, Addison, Son - Michael, Wife Nicole, Children Nicholas, Heather, Nico, Andrew, Briana, Sister - Annette, Children Nathan, Sandra, Jason, Sister In Law - Joyce Kanofsky, Child Ryan
Gravesite services will be held on Monday, October 12, at 1pm at Alliance Cemetery in Norma, NJ
Due to Covid -19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance
Donations in Arlene's memory may be made to:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland County, 1944 East Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 (856-692-0916). Pancan.org
Trustbridge Hospice, 550 West Cypress Creek Road, # 370, Ft Lauderdale, Fl. 33309
Holy Cross Hospital of Fort Lauderdale, FL ICU - Online donations made to:
Holy Cross Donations.com
