Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:30 PM
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
Arnaldo "Bibi" Cintron Jr.

Arnaldo "Bibi" Cintron Jr. Obituary
Arnaldo "Bibi" Cintron, Jr.

Vineland - Arnaldo "Bibi" Cintron, Jr, 43, of Vineland, NJ passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020. Arnaldo was born on June 7, 1976 in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico and Buena, NJ. He was a 1994 graduate of Buena Regional High School.

Arnaldo worked for American Art Stone for many years as a laborer.

He is survived by his children, Jocelyn Cintron, Aysiah Cintron, Xavier Cintron, and Aiyana Cintron; his mother, Gloria Vazquez; brother, Dionisio Lopez (Ana); sisters, Anggy Vazquez (Louie), Wilma Cintron-Gonzalez (Javier), and Frances Cintron (Stanley); grandson, Brayden Seidel; and many nieces and nephews.

Arnaldo will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.

He was predeceased by his father, Arnaldo Cintron Sr.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm, with funeral services at 5:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S Lincoln Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made out to Arnaldo's daughter, Jocelyn Cintron. emories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
