1/1
Arnold "Jackie" Fields Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold "Jackie" Fields Sr.

Philadelphia - Arnold "Jackie" Fields Sr. age 83 of Philadelphia departed this life on November 25, 2020 at his residence.

He was formerly employed by the New York Inn, Centerton Country Club and South Vineland Tavern. He was a member of the Brotmanville Elks.

He was a member of Truth Baptist Church, Newfield where he was on the Kitchen Committee, Men's Choir and Deacon Board.

He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ruth Fields; sons, Arnold Jr., and Roosevelt Fields; siblings, Celestine, William and Ronnie.

He is survived by his son, Anthony E. Fields, Sr.; daughter, Ella McDaniel; siblings, Brenda (Richard), Mary Laura, Stephanie, Patricia, Cynthia (CL), Barbara (Gary) and Wayne (Gayle; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 11am Friday, December 4th at Truth Baptist Church, 312 New York Ave., Newfield; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Truth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Truth Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
856-453-1960
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved