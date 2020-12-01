Arnold "Jackie" Fields Sr.
Philadelphia - Arnold "Jackie" Fields Sr. age 83 of Philadelphia departed this life on November 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was formerly employed by the New York Inn, Centerton Country Club and South Vineland Tavern. He was a member of the Brotmanville Elks.
He was a member of Truth Baptist Church, Newfield where he was on the Kitchen Committee, Men's Choir and Deacon Board.
He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ruth Fields; sons, Arnold Jr., and Roosevelt Fields; siblings, Celestine, William and Ronnie.
He is survived by his son, Anthony E. Fields, Sr.; daughter, Ella McDaniel; siblings, Brenda (Richard), Mary Laura, Stephanie, Patricia, Cynthia (CL), Barbara (Gary) and Wayne (Gayle; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Friday, December 4th at Truth Baptist Church, 312 New York Ave., Newfield; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Fordville Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com
.