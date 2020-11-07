1/
Arnold S. Shelton Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arnold S. Shelton, Sr.

Pittsgrove Twp. - Arnold S. Shelton, Sr., 89, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill. The oldest of seven children, he was born in Newport, TN to the late Walter Shelton and Hester Seay Shelton and was the husband of Mary Shelton for 68 years. Arnold had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 1940. Arnold was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a shift forman with the National Can Company and Armstrong Cork Company in Millville for over 45 years. He was a founding member of Centerton Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 years and had served as a Deacon, Church Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher youth leader and as the church Santa. He had been currently attending Norma Baptist Church. He was a life member of Elmer VFW Post 1295 where he had served as Post Commander and former Adjudgent General. A simple man, he loved his wife, his family and his garden, traveling, antique autos and his John Deere Tractors. He is survived by his wife, Mary Shelton of Pittsgrove Twp.; three sons, Arnold S. Shelton, Jr. of Pittsgrove Twp., Allan Shelton of Burke, VA and Terry Shelton of Alloway; two daughters, Lisa Toman of Pittsgrove Twp. and Michelle Hamilton of Pittsgrove Twp.; two brothers, Kenneth Shelton and Verdie Shelton both of Pittsgrove Twp.; two sisters, Opal Zeigler and Edith Ross both of Landisville; a sister in law, Dorothy Shelton; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry G. Shelton; a grandson, Kevin M. Shelton; a great grandson, Cole M. Shelton and two brothers, Raymond Shelton and Walter Shelton. Funeral services will be held at Norma Baptist Church, 771 Gershal Ave., Norma on Tuesday, November 10th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Willow Grove Methodist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 9th from 5 PM to 7 PM at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township and on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the services at the church. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Padgett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved