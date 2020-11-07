Arnold S. Shelton, Sr.
Pittsgrove Twp. - Arnold S. Shelton, Sr., 89, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill. The oldest of seven children, he was born in Newport, TN to the late Walter Shelton and Hester Seay Shelton and was the husband of Mary Shelton for 68 years. Arnold had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 1940. Arnold was a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a shift forman with the National Can Company and Armstrong Cork Company in Millville for over 45 years. He was a founding member of Centerton Free Will Baptist Church for over 50 years and had served as a Deacon, Church Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher youth leader and as the church Santa. He had been currently attending Norma Baptist Church. He was a life member of Elmer VFW Post 1295 where he had served as Post Commander and former Adjudgent General. A simple man, he loved his wife, his family and his garden, traveling, antique autos and his John Deere Tractors. He is survived by his wife, Mary Shelton of Pittsgrove Twp.; three sons, Arnold S. Shelton, Jr. of Pittsgrove Twp., Allan Shelton of Burke, VA and Terry Shelton of Alloway; two daughters, Lisa Toman of Pittsgrove Twp. and Michelle Hamilton of Pittsgrove Twp.; two brothers, Kenneth Shelton and Verdie Shelton both of Pittsgrove Twp.; two sisters, Opal Zeigler and Edith Ross both of Landisville; a sister in law, Dorothy Shelton; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Barry G. Shelton; a grandson, Kevin M. Shelton; a great grandson, Cole M. Shelton and two brothers, Raymond Shelton and Walter Shelton. Funeral services will be held at Norma Baptist Church, 771 Gershal Ave., Norma on Tuesday, November 10th at 12 Noon. Interment will take place at Willow Grove Methodist Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. A visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 9th from 5 PM to 7 PM at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township and on Tuesday morning one hour prior to the services at the church. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.