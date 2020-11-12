Arthur J. Palestini



Mesa, AZ - Arthur J. Palestini, 76, of Mesa, AZ, passed away on Oct. 29, 2020. He was born Apr. 27, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, and graduated from Bishop Neumann High in 1962. From 1963 to 1969 he served the country as a Marine, serving in Vietnam and stationed in Da Nang for one year. In 1983 he married the love of his life, Linda Ciancarelli and moved to Vineland, NJ. Artie worked at the Philadelphia Daily News for 30 years starting in 1970 and received the Carnegie Medal in 1984, for heroism. He lived with Linda in New Jersey until his retirement when they moved to Mesa, AZ. Artie enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles, the casino and most of all, spending time with family. He will be missed by his loving wife Linda; children Arthur Palestini, Michael (Jen) Palestini, T.J. (Allyson) Togno and Jason (Desiree) Togno; two brothers and 2 sisters; four grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Services will be at a later date. If you would like to, please make a donation in Artie's honor to Hospice of the Valley.









