Arthur L. Parkin
Arthur L. Parkin

Arthur L. Parkin, 90 of Millville died at home on Sunday, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Vineland, NJ to Frank L. and Adelaide (Cotton) Parkin. He resided in Vineland until age twelve when the family moved to Leesburg, NJ. He attended Millville High School, graduating in 1949. He graduated from CCC with an Associate's Degree.

In 1951, Art enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as a Flight Engineer during the Korean War. He worked in the glass industry form Wheaton Glass Co., Kimble Glass Company and then O-I-Schott, as project engineer and performed consultation services. After forty years in the glass industry, he worked at the Wheaton Art Center as resident wood carver, greatly enjoying talking with people and demonstrating how to carve ducks and birds of all species. His talents won many accolades and awards from the different carving shows in which he exhibited.

Art loved playing ball, bowling, golfing, and flying; obtaining his pilot's license in 1958. In later years, he loved to travel with his wife enjoying cruising trips to Hawaii, Panama, the Bahamas, the Caribbean Islands, the Mediterranean ports of call and numerous others. Art never met a stranger. He was a friend to all who knew him.

While a young man in Leesburg, he served as a Lay Leader, Sunday Volunteer EMT and Fireman for twenty-five years. He was a member of the Leesburg Methodist Church serving as Sunday School Superintendent, Trustee and Lay Leader. He also was a member of the Leesburg Cemetery Association. He was a member of the American Legion and The Gideon's International. After moving to Millville in 1977, Art served as Parish Pastor Chairman, Head Usher and was a choir member for many years in the First United Methodist Church in Millville.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty three years, Kathleen (Hinckley), his son, Roger (LuAnn), his daughter-in-law (Nancy Parkin), daughter, Donna Richter, son, Joe Richter, nine grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sons, Arthur S. Parkin and Jeffrey O. Parkin.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions can be made to: Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main St., Millville, NJ 08332, The Gideons International: Gideons., PO Box 801, Millville NJ, 08332 or the charity of your choice. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
