1/1
Arthur Michael Connelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Michael Connelly

Vineland - Arthur Michael Connelly of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning September 27, 2020, at his home. He was 50 years old.

Born in Youngstown Ohio, he was the son of Leo Connelly and Patricia Mollica. Art attended Howland High School where he played football. He then moved to Marietta, GA where he studied at Life College prior to moving to Vineland, where he has lived for over 20 years.

Art was employed as a professional chef by career and personal passion. He was the Executive Chef of Spiaggetta's in Stone Harbor, NJ. It was a career that he loved and held a deep passion for, he also loved cooking for his family and friends during the holidays. He enjoyed landscaping, listening to music, and trips to the Jersey shore. Above all though, Art was a dedicated father.

Besides his parents, Leo Connelly and Patricia Mollica, Art is survived by his loving partner of 14 years, Susan Schofield, his two children Tiffany Connelly and Michael Connelly, two brothers Jim Fry and Anthony Connelly, and many many friends.

Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 am from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am till 11:00 am. The burial will take place in the Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc
62 Landis Ave
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-3613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sray-Webster Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved