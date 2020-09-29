Arthur Michael Connelly
Vineland - Arthur Michael Connelly of Vineland, NJ passed away early Sunday morning September 27, 2020, at his home. He was 50 years old.
Born in Youngstown Ohio, he was the son of Leo Connelly and Patricia Mollica. Art attended Howland High School where he played football. He then moved to Marietta, GA where he studied at Life College prior to moving to Vineland, where he has lived for over 20 years.
Art was employed as a professional chef by career and personal passion. He was the Executive Chef of Spiaggetta's in Stone Harbor, NJ. It was a career that he loved and held a deep passion for, he also loved cooking for his family and friends during the holidays. He enjoyed landscaping, listening to music, and trips to the Jersey shore. Above all though, Art was a dedicated father.
Besides his parents, Leo Connelly and Patricia Mollica, Art is survived by his loving partner of 14 years, Susan Schofield, his two children Tiffany Connelly and Michael Connelly, two brothers Jim Fry and Anthony Connelly, and many many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:00 am from the SRAY-WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 62 Landis Ave. at Carll's Corner, Upper Deerfield Twp. A visitation will be held from 10:00 am till 11:00 am. The burial will take place in the Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
.